NI hospitality sector bosses urged to hire unemployed retail staff

Two trade bodies and the NI Jobs and Benefits Office have announced they are joining forces to help unemployed retail workers transfer their skills to the hospitality trade.

Hospitality Ulster, the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium and the NI Jobs & Benefits Office are urging business owners in the hospitality sector to look to those who have recently lost their job in retail to fill vacancies in hospitality as the lockdown eases and trading begins again.

They said business owners in hospitality and ex-retail staff should use the JobCentre Online (JCOL) digital platform as an effective way to connect with each other.

The online platform, designed by the Department for Communities, helps jobseekers find the right roles and employers the best suited employees.

It is a free service that employers can register with at employersonlineni.com and have their vacancies posted on JCOL the same day.

Managing job vacancy posts can also be managed and updated by the employer 24 hours a day.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said as the hospitality sector opens up, there are many roles that need to be filled.

He said: “The platform allows employers to be specific about the employee they need for a particular role, which in turn ensures the right candidate is selected for the job.

"The easy-to-use website will save hospitality business owners time, effort and money when recruiting and will allow the focus to be on getting the person that qualifies for the role, so they hit the ground running.

"We would encourage any hospitality business owners or employers who is seeking new staff to post the job adverts on the digital platform.”

Aodhán Connolly, director of NI Retail Consortium said: “The pandemic has been very tough on the retail sector and has seen both small retailers and household names stumble, resulting in redundancies.

"Whilst there is still a bright future for many retail outlets, it is important that we work together to highlight employment opportunities for those who have regrettably lost their jobs in the retail industry due to the current crisis. The hospitality sector, with vacancies currently across all types of business, offers opportunities to those who have a range of transferable skills and know what excellent customer service looks like.

"We would encourage anyone who is looking for a rewarding role and a new career path using their existing skills to use the JobCentre Online and check out the roles available in the hospitality sector.”

Ashley Russell-Cowan, head of employer services branch with the Department for Communities added: “The JCOL platform supports both the posting of vacancies and the submissions of available applicants to assist and match supply of workforce to meet the demands of the hospitality sector. It gives employers the opportunity to manage applications in a convenient manner while also allowing jobseekers to target their search for jobs in the sector they wish to work.

“JobCentre Online will welcome any employer in the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland who wishes to use our platforms to advertise roles and support people in Northern Ireland who are unemployed and seeking work or those wishing to change job, particularly those made redundant in retail, to access new employment.”