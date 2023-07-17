NI hotel opens 12 new studio rooms in £1.6m investment

A dozen brand new studio rooms have officially opened at a four star Northern Ireland hotel in.

The luxurious £1.6m Lakeland Studios at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen bring the total investment in the property’s self-catering collection to over £3m in the past two years.

The hotel has doubled its luxury self-catering accommodation since 2021 with the new rooms all conveniently located within the picturesque lakeside grounds.

The range of short break options available to guests includes the Woodland Lodges which have private hot tubs and the Lakeside Lodges aimed to cater for getaways with family and friends.

Country singer Nathan Carter joined Killyhevlin Hotel’s finance director Jacqueline Wright and HR director, Leigh Watson, to officially open 12 new luxurious Lakeland Studios.

Finance Director Jacqueline Wright, said: “At Killyhevlin Hotel, we are proud to be at the forefront of the local tourism industry and to give people yet another reason to plan a visit to The Fermanagh Lakelands.

"We are delighted to officially open our stunning new Lakeland Studios just in time for the peak summer season following a £1.6m investment and opened with a sell-out weekend and we are delighted to report that our forward bookings for the weeks and months ahead are also very positive with guests taking advantage of our exclusive opening offers.”

The new Lakeland Studios have been designed specifically with couples in mind.

Country singer Nathan Carter, who has been living in Fermanagh for the past ten years, joined company bosses Jacqueline Wright and Leigh Watson to officially open the one bedroom studios.

Each one boasts large, front-facing windows to maximise their setting, along with a spacious ensuite and an open plan fully equipped high spec kitchen.

They also have a lounge area which leads onto a private outdoor furnished patio/balcony area.

Guests can also enjoy ‘hotel perks’ with complimentary use of Killyhevlin Health Club, pamper themselves at Kalm Spa, play a Padel match or enjoy a ‘taste of Killyhevlin’ with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus all served with a lake view.

Leigh Watson, HR Director added: “Every detail of the Lakeland Studios has been carefully considered and includes bespoke furniture, modern appliances, porcelain tiles, soothing paint tones inspired by the surrounding lakeside and woodland environments.

"This creates a modern and luxurious feel with a sense of space, warmth and comfort.

"Each studio has its own private balcony/terrace and is perfect to really make the most of the beautiful Lakeland setting.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests to ‘Make Memories By The Lakes’ and experience our fabulous Lakeland Studios.”

The Killyhevlin Hotel worked with a number of local companies including Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace to deliver the exciting project in a short timeframe to ensure the studios were open for the busy summer season.