NI hotel unveils £100,000 revamp and brand new seaview suite

A new luxury Lighthouse Suite has been created at Ballygally Castle as part of Hastings Hotels’ £100,000 upgrade of the property

Shaw’s Lounge in Ballygally Castle has been upgraded as part of Hastings Hotels’ £100,000 upgrade of the property

A new luxury Lighthouse Suite has been created at Ballygally Castle as part of Hastings Hotels’ £100,000 upgrade of the property

A Northern Ireland hotel group has completed the latest in a series of revamps across its portfolio of properties.

Hastings Hotels has unveiled a £100,000 refurbishment of its Ballygally Castle property in Co Antrim, including a lounge revamp, new luxury Lighthouse Suite, fresh carpets and window upgrades.

It follows a £10m renovation of the guest bedrooms at the Europa Hotel and £250,000 investment in The Spa at Culloden.

Hastings Hotels’ portfolio also includes the Grand Central, Stormont, Culloden and Everglades, as well as a 50% share in The Merrion Dublin.

Group turnover was up by 54% to £43.2m in the year ending October 31, 2022, driven by a post-pandemic backlog of weddings, buoyant staycation market and the return of international visitors.

Shaw’s Lounge in Ballygally Castle has been upgraded as part of Hastings Hotels’ £100,000 upgrade of the property

Updates to Ballygally Castle include the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge, addition of a new Seaview Suite, new carpets from Ulster Carpets throughout the hotel and an upgrade of windows in bedrooms and lounge areas to maximise the panoramic views.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle, said: “We are delighted to showcase the results of our latest renovation programme.

“Furnishings throughout the hotel have been upgraded as have the windows which have been designed to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Antrim Coastline and Irish Sea.

“We have also opened a new Lighthouse Suite as part of our collection of Seaview Suites which offer guests the ultimate luxury stay.

A new luxury Lighthouse Suite has been created at Ballygally Castle as part of Hastings Hotels’ £100,000 upgrade of the property

“As with all six of the Hastings Hotels, we are proud to continually invest in our people and our properties to ensure we provide the very best experience for our guests and we continue to be recognised for our efforts, most recently by Tripadvisor who named Ballygally Castle one of the top 10% of hotels across the world.

“We are getting ready to enter one of our busiest periods of the year and with the completion of our renovations, we look forward to our guests having an even more enjoyable stay with us.

“Forward bookings are extremely positive and we have limited availability remaining throughout July and August, so I would encourage people still to book a summer break to not leave it too late as Northern Ireland’s tourism industry across the board is set for a busy season.”