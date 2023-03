Businesses have sense of hopelessness and frustration at lack of support, says Kris Fletcher, owner of Number7 Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre

Kris Fletcher, who runs Number7 Restaurant in Rushmere Shopping Centre, said his business has been left reeling after receiving an electricity bill from PowerNI for £9,362.62

The owner of a Craigavon restaurant who has been hit with a monthly electricity bill of almost £10,000 has warned that businesses like his will not be able to survive unless urgent help arrives to keep them afloat.