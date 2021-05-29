‘No-shows’ add to restaurant owner’s woe

‘New phenomenon’ emerges as customers book multiple venues before making last-minute decision

Holohan’s On The Barge, which had to close last year

A Belfast restaurant owner is pleading with the public to give notice if they can’t commit to reservations to prevent the sector suffering more losses.

Calvin Holohan, who operates Holohans restaurant on University Road, said ‘no-shows’ and a “new phenomenon” for people to book multiple restaurants on one evening and then choose just one at the last minute is costing already squeezed restaurateurs.

“At weekends we could have up to 10% of our bookings turn into no-shows and while that’s a worst-case scenario, it is damaging to business and it’s something I think the public needs to be aware of.

“After lockdowns we are working with extremely tight margins and I know anecdotally we are not alone in experiencing no-shows,” he said.

Mr Holohan said losing a table of four or five guests without warning can “mean the difference between profit and loss. And if it’s an even bigger table then you’re stuffed”.

Data from research agency CGA, which provides insights into the habits of people returning to pubs, bars and restaurants in England when its lockdown ended, said one in seven (14%) consumers have not fulfilled their bookings and 8% admits to being a no-show after failing to tell their venue they would not be visiting.

It also said 23% forgot to cancel while 13% ‘couldn’t be bothered’ to do so and 27% claimed they had tried to cancel bookings but weren’t able to reach the outlet.

“Generally speaking, most people are decent and will notify us,” Mr Holohan added. “Today I had two cancellations which gave me plenty of advance notice, and to be honest, even if it’s a made-up excuse, it gives me a chance to rebook but when we don’t get notice, it’s unlikely we’ll get a walk in to make up for that.”

Now the restaurant boss is calling on the public to consult their conscience when deciding not to commit to a reservation.

He added: “I appreciate there is a lot going on in people’s lives and remembering to cancel a booking is low down the list of priorities but that saying at the start of the pandemic — ‘we’re all in it together’ — I wish that camaraderie would continue on and people would think to cancel.”

He said a worrying new trend “to book more than one restaurant and chose on the evening which one to go to” is also prevalent.

"And I know, talking to colleagues in the sector, that is going on and while we don’t share our databases, we know a lot of our guests. It does seem to be a thing people are doing, including people I know. It’s like booking two taxis and jumping into the first one that arrives only on a much more devastating scale and a bigger loss of revenue.”

Holohans is a nine-year-old family business. It also operates the Holohans Pantry which is approaching its fifth birthday.

After Christmas it was forced to close its Barge restaurant due to mounting insurance costs which became six times more expensive than when it opened eight and a half years ago.

“There’s a bit of soreness with that. It’s one thing to have to close a restaurant that is doing badly but it was a popular place,” said Mr Holohan.

He added: “We’ve been through the toughest period in our history and now we are reopened, things are different. We face more costs as well as working with a more price-sensitive guest. Things are getting tighter.”