North Coast boost as planning permission is granted for luxury hotel and spa overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club

Planning permission has been approved for a luxury hotel and spa overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club.

DUP Alderman John Finlay described it as “good for Portrush and good for the economy”.

The approved application is for a proposed golf lodge/hotel, associated spa facility, car parking, landscaping, access, and ancillary development at Dunluce Road, Portrush.

Members of the Planning Committee were told that the development represents “a substantial capital investment”.

The officer said: “Figures submitted anticipate an annual total tourism spend arising from the development is expected to generate between £8.7m and £9.8m. A total of 44 full-time equivalent jobs are anticipated including direct, indirect and induced jobs.”

The proposed hotel has been described as ‘a small luxury golf lodge/hotel’ which will consist of a three-storey main lodge building comprising of reception, dining and bar areas, golf bag store and seven guest accommodation suites.

It includes two-storey courtyard guest accommodation suites located to the rear of the main lodge which includes 20 suites.

The hotel will be ‘in a discreet setting which can be a gated to offer exclusivity and a high degree of privacy’.

A letter in support of the application from Darren Clarke of International Sports Management Limited said: “As a resident of Portrush and long-time member of Royal Portrush Golf Club, I was proud to be associated with the return of The 148th Open to Northern Ireland in 2019. With the media and television interest, Northern Ireland was firmly placed on the world map for golf.

“There is a great need for 5* accommodation in the area to satisfy the requirements of the high-end US golfers, who at present often return to Belfast rather than staying in the North Coast.”