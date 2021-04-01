It was named one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland by the Sunday Times last week.

Today Magherafelt enriches its reputation even further as Genesis Bakery - one of the town's most famous businesses - launches a new range for left-handed people.

Lefters by Genesis is the latest bright idea to emerge from Magherafelt, which already launched a groundbreaking biscuit-cake hybrid called the Biscake last month.

While unfairly maligned throughout history - gauche, the French word for left is also an English adjective for clumsy - Genesis says that it wants to restore pride to the left-handed demographic.

Famous left-handed people include Prince William, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. The new Lefters by Genesis range of cupcakes, bundt cakes and sponges have all been specially developed and expertly decorated to suit anyone whose left is their dominant hand.

Mark Southgate, national sales manager at Genesis, said: "We're an innovative company and we are always seeking ways to make our products more interesting and niche.

"This new Lefters range will enable left-handed people to enjoy our delicacies safe in the knowledge that these cakes have been developed especially to appeal to the left. The bun cases are easier to peel off the cupcakes and the wrappers and boxes are also more accessible.

"The buttercream toppings, icings and decorations are all on the left so that left-handed people will be able to eat them more easily. To be honest, I'm surprised we didn't think of it sooner.

"We expect them to be really popular and in fact our new product development department is already looking at left-handed wheaten, soda and pancakes for next year." The company hopes that the new breads will be available in store by April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Harland & Wolff, one of our most famous companies and the birthplace of the Titanic, is announcing a change of name for its famous cranes, Samson and Goliath.

Today, crisp giant Tayto is revealing that the cranes will now be named Cheese & Onion, in honour of one of Northern Ireland's most beloved flavours.

But the name might be changed back on April 1, 2022.