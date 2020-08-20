Northern Ireland bar closes after three customers test positive for Covid-19

The owners of a well-known bar in Northern Ireland have said they are "absolutely devastated" after temporarily closing due to three customers testing positive for coronavirus.

Dorman's Bar, in Magherafelt, said that despite imposing stringent safety measures, three customers who visited the bar over the weekend of 15-16 August have tested positive for Covid-19.

The bar's management was informed through the Department of Health's track and trace programme.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Dorman's Bar said: "According to government guidelines we can reopen after a deep clean as it’s an isolated case but to ensure the protection of the health, welfare and safety of our staff and customers we have decided to close the premises this weekend and until all our staff have been tested, their results checked and the premises have undergone a thorough professional deep clean.

"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened but unfortunately it is a situation that is unavoidable and which a lot of businesses will face in the coming months.

"Thank you to all our customers for your support and our sincerest apologies for any inconveniences caused by our temporary closure."

The bar received financial support from Ulster Bank to assist them through the pandemic in May.

A loan was secured through the UK government-back Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Dorman's is owned and managed by Henry and Teresa McGlone, who have operated in the Mid Ulster hospitality industry for more than 30 years.