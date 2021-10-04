Northern Ireland hidden gem is named ‘eccentric hotel of the year’

A hotel in Holywood has been dubbed the “eccentric hotel of the year” in The Good Hotel Guide 2022 César awards.

Each year, ten awards are given to a selection of hotels which have demonstrated consistent excellence in their field and are renowned as the “Oscars of the hotel industry”.

Rayanne House in Co Down has been crowned as the most eccentric hotel across the UK, due to its quirky themed rooms, grass-floored bathrooms and the crème de la crème of hotel house menus – a nine course dinner designed after the first-class menu served on the Titanic.

Chef and owner Conor McClelland runs the popular boutique hotel with his wife Bernie.

He said they are “delighted” at the national award after the hospitality industry suffered “a tough couple of years”.

“We are an independent hotel, I do the cooking and Bernie does front of house, we do everything ourselves and so it’s great to win this fabulous award and get your name back out there after the tough couple of years through the pandemic,” he said.

Conor and Bernie have been running Rayanne House for the past two decades after living in New York for ten years prior.

When asked what makes the hotel so “eccentric”, Conor explains that everything from the décor right down to the food is “a little bit out of the ordinary”.

For the past 12 years the Co Down chef has been recreating the last first-class, nine-course dinner served on the Titanic.

This includes a cream of barley soup with Bushmills whiskey, baked scallops with shallot and garlic herb butter and cream and filet mignon topped with foie gras.

The dining room where the Titanic-themed menu is served. Credit: Ian Magill

Conor explains that he first discovered the recipes from an old book he had found and has taken the idea all across the world.

“I have served up the special dishes at the London Olympics in 2021, the LA Times Travel Show and various tourism events all over the world,” he said.

“It has been very successful, and I think this adds to the quirkiness of what we do.”

The hotel is also conveniently situated next to the Holywood golf course, which helped to decide on a theme for one of their rooms, aptly named the Rory McIlroy room.

The bathroom of this room helps to make it stand out from the rest, with grass-effect flooring, bunker ball and shower drain shaped like a golf hole.

The César awards will be celebrated with a presentation at this year’s Independent Hotel Show at Olympia, London.

Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide is the only truly independent UK hotel guide.

The Good Hotel Guide 2022: Great Britain & Ireland will be published today (Monday 4 October 2021), priced at £16 including p&p within the UK.