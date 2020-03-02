Northern Ireland hospitality sector 'hyper-vigilant' to coronavirus threat

The hospital sector in Northern Ireland is being "hyper-vigilant" to the developing threat of the coronavirus, a trade body has said.

So far in Northern Ireland there has been one confirmed case of the disease, also known as Covid-19, with 93 people tested.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, moved to reassure the public that the hospitality sector was taking preventative measures to stop the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

“We have been following the developments of coronavirus closely and have issued detailed guidance to our members and those working in the hospitality industry," Mr Neill said.

“By nature, the hospitality industry operates high standards of hygiene and cleanliness and we have encouraged members to reinforce those standards, for example by washing hands regularly, making hand sanitisers available for staff and at reception areas, and disinfecting surfaces at regular intervals."

Mr Neill said the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland is taking "nothing for granted" and that members are being urged to keep checking official advice from the Public Health Agency on how to deal with the coronvirus threat.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired an emergency Cobra meeting following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36.