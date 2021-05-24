Northern Ireland hospitality trade welcomes customers indoors again

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will today finally be able to welcome customers indoors for the first time since Christmas as another raft of restrictions are eased.

Some mitigations are in place for health and safety reasons, similar to those imposed when indoor hospitality was allowed to open on several occasions last year.

Only table service is permitted, with six people from six households allowed at a table. Up to 10 people from the same household are allowed at a table, and children under 12 are not included in these rules.

Contact details of all customers must be taken for contact tracing and face coverings must be worn whenever someone is not sitting, such as when going to the toilet.

Music must also be kept at ambient levels and customers must stay at their tables, in other words — no dancing, gaming machines or pool.

There are concerns, however, that the strict mitigations could have an impact on trade, leaving some unable to operate.

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said: “There will still be businesses which are not viable within these restrictions so, whilst Monday is a huge landmark day for us, it is the beginning of the journey to freedom when all restrictions are removed.”