Northern Ireland hotels giant Hastings had its 'best year for revenue' before Covid-19 pandemic struck

Hotels group Hastings had enjoyed its best trading year with revenues of nearly £50m before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, its company report shows.

But Hastings - which has seven venues here - said it is hard to predict when demand will improve. Turnover in the year to the end of October 2019 was up 20% to £49.4m. Pre-tax profits were up 81% to £5.8m. It had 1,385 employees, up from 1,244 the year before.

The family firm owns Belfast's Stormont, Europa, Grand Central and Culloden, plus the Slieve Donard in Newcastle, the Everglades in Londonderry and the Ballygally outside Larne.

In a strategic report with the accounts, the directors said it hoped to emerge strongly as markets recover. But they added: "We anticipate continued disruption to travel in the months ahead, and forward visibility on the timing and shape of improvements in demand remains limited."

While venues had reopened in July after lockdown, they shut this month under four-week restrictions. The report added: "We continue to take advantage of all of the government schemes that have been made available to support our industry through this difficult period."

But the company would not say if staff would be made redundant as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ends this weekend.

Finance director Peter Gibson told the Belfast Telegraph: "Whilst it is certainly encouraging that we experienced a 20% increase in annual revenues and enjoyed our most successful trading year in history, we know there are still difficult times ahead...

"However, with a fair wind things will come back around and we are confident that we're in a strong position to sustain, and in time, grow business post Covid-19. We are committed to ensuring our portfolio of luxurious properties continue to attract guests - locally and internationally."