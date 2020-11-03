Northern Ireland hotels set to open when coronavirus restrictions are lifted

Hotels across Northern Ireland are insisting they are gearing up to reopen on November 13 when coronavirus restrictions on the opening of hospitality venues are due to expire.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes have also been closed or limited to takeaway and delivery services since October 16, when the Executive introduced new regulations to control the spread of Covid-19.

Close-contact services such as hairdressers were also required to shut - and hotels had to close, except where they were providing accommodation to key worker, or people in emergency situations.

Now the operators of major hotels, including Hastings Hotels, which has seven venues, and Galgorm Collection, which operates Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena and The Rabbit in Templepatrick, have said they are working towards opening again on Friday of next week.

A spokeswoman for Hastings said: "That's the plan if the current restrictions do end".

And Colin Johnston, managing director of Galgorm Collection, said: "Fingers crossed, so long as everything's safe and where it should be, that's what we're aiming for."

Colum McLornan, co-owner of Ballycastle's Marine Hotel, said it was also preparing for the same date.

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office said: "The Executive has taken steps to curb the spread of Coronavirus through a four-week period of significant interventions. The impacts of these measures on the course of the epidemic are being monitored closely, and Ministers will consider any developments when the Executive meets again this week as planned."

On Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster yesterday, First Minister Arlene Foster reaffirmed the restrictions will come to an end on November 13, adding: "We cannot keep going into a situation where we turn the economy on and off."

The Hotels Federation has said hotels will need at least a week's notice before they can reopen.

But chief executive Janice Gault said it needed to be "within a sustainable trading framework".

"The restrictions that were in place upon closing would make it very challenging to trade in a viable manner for the majority of businesses."

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said his members are also primed to reopen next Friday. He also said notice would be required for reopening to proceed as planned as venues needed to engage with their supply chains to ensure that produce was lined up.