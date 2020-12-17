Northern Ireland's Covid nightmare before Christmas
‘Death knell’ for retail as shutdown is brought forward to Boxing Day8pm-6am ‘curfew’ for first week as shops, salons and hospitality close‘Dire’ number of cases demanded urgent intervention, insists O’Neill
Gillian Halliday
The six-week lockdown from Boxing Day will sound the "death knell" for a "tsunami" of retail and hospitality businesses - with some retailers now forced to bring forward the traditional December 26 sales, sector chiefs have warned.