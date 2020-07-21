Now you can treat your Mary-Ann to dulse and... a liqueur

A Co Londonderry drinks company has launched a new liqueur based on one of Northern Ireland's own unique sweet treats, Yellowman.

Niche Drinks, which was founded in 1983, has produced YellaMan, a vodka-based liqueur boasting a honeycomb flavour.

Its managing director, west Belfast man Ciaran Mulgrew said he took inspiration from fond childhood memories of Ballycastle's Auld Lammas Fair, the annual event synonymous with the rock-like treat.

"When I was a kid, we spent a lot of time up in Ballycastle and I always loved the Auld Lammas Fair and in particular Yellowman, the hard-boiled honeycomb sweet that you find all around the North Coast," he said. "Yellowman always struck me as a great flavour. I've always just enjoyed it.

"Over the years I always thought it would be a great flavour to put into a liqueur, and that's where the idea behind YellaMan came from - it's a fantastic honeycomb and burnt caramel flavour which really comes through on the nose and on your palate."

While the drink only been on the shelves for a week, wholesalers are already making repeat orders. "It's been a good start. When you open the bottle it just smells like a Crunchy bar or a slab of Yellowman," said Ciaran.

"We did a taste trial last year at the BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham and we had a woman who remembered tasting it when she would see her granny and she said it just tasted like Yellowman."

He added that some had suggested making a drink using dulse - the purple seaweed also popular at Auld Lammas Fair - but that's "perhaps a bit too niche," he laughed.