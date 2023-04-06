Odyssey redevelopment opens with new Nando’s and Five Guys as ‘adventure golf’ set to arrive

Belfast’s Odyssey redevelopment is officially open – complete with new Nando’s and Five Guys restaurants.

The complex’s leaseholder, Matagorda2, has also announced that Lost City Golf will be arriving at the Odyssey later this year.

In addition, Italian restaurant Zizzi is due to open the week after Easter.

The complex - formerly known as the Odyssey Pavilion - will now be renamed Odyssey Place.

Odyssey Place will become Lost City’s fourth site in the UK, and will take up a 15,000 sq ft unit offering two indoor adventure golf courses and restaurant.

Matagorda2’s Guy Hollis said: “With an impressive mix of family-food outlets and leisure activities, Odyssey Place is sure to be a destination for families from across Belfast and beyond keen to have a full day’s itinerary to entertain kids off school.

“We’re also delighted to announce that Lost City Golf will join our roster later in the year, with only a few units remaining to fill, negotiations for which are well underway and should hopefully be confirmed in the coming months.”

Local firm, Finch Commercial Real Estate and McMullen Real Estate have advised Matagorda2 on all leasing.

Finch co-founder Nicky Finnieston said: “Odyssey Place is Northern Ireland’s dominant leisure venue and we’re not surprised in the interest from big name brands keen to secure space.”

The new food and leisure additions, including Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl, accompany the events and experiences offered by The SSE Arena, Belfast, the Stena Line Belfast Giants, W5 science and discovery centre, and state-of-the-art learning centre, W5 LIFE.

What’s on and more details can be found at www.odysseyplacebelfast.co.uk