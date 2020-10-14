One million fewer hotel rooms will be filled, report warns

NIHF chief Janice Gault said its hotel report for 2020 was more horror story than fairytale

Northern Ireland’s hotels will sell 1 million fewer rooms this year, losing out on £0.5bn of their revenue as a result, a report has said today.

The NI Hotels Federation said there had been a “devastating impact” on the sector from Covid-19.

As it prepared to hold its annual conference online today, NIHF chief Janice Gault said its hotel report for 2020 was more horror story than fairytale.

She said the industry had started the year “cautiously confident” after spending £650m over five years on new hotels and improvements to existing properties. The biggest challenge for the industry had been Brexit before the pandemic struck.

But instead, hotels had been ordered to close in lockdown in March, and did not reopen until July.

“The industry’s inability to trade in the way it did prior to closure means that it is likely that the sector will lose between 15-20% if its direct work force through redundancies, re-deployment and natural churn. The final number will be determined by winter trading, the timing of a return to full trade and fiscal support for employees over the next six months.”

She said support for the industry in the form of 12 months’ rate relief, the furlough scheme and a cut in Vat from 20% to 5% - which will continue until the end of March - was helping.

But she said new lockdown measures in Derry City and Strabane District Council had highlighted the risk from more restrictions.

And she said she feared the experience of the north-west would be writ large if more restrictions are imposed across the board.

“The scenario in the DCSDC area now appears to be the playbook for what is to come: hotels open only for residents; only essential travel is recommended for those living in the region and those outside the district being advised not to travel into it.

“The effects of these measures in DCSDC resulted in over 40% of the hotel bedrooms being closed after eight days.

“This figure may increase if the current regime remains in place for longer than the initial two-week period.”

According to the NIHF, Northern Ireland has 143 hotels with 9,580 rooms. In 2019, around 2.5 million room nights were sold.

Overall trading for the hotel sector is expected to fall to under £250m this year - around one a third of the 2019 figure of around £750m.

And before the pandemic struck, the industry supported 13,000 jobs, including 10,000 direct roles.

Meanwhile, in the Republic’s autumn Budget yesterday, its Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe slashed Vat for hospitality from 13.5% to 9%.

The cut comes into force next month until the end of 2021.

But Joanne Stuart, the head of the NI Tourism Alliance, said she did not expect the cut would detract from the attractiveness of NI hotels due to restrictions which were limiting trade in the short-term.

Impact: Joanne Stuart has called on the Chancellor to extend the VAT cut

She added: “The fact that it is in place until December 2021 is concerning as our Vat rate of 5% is only until end of March. This means that it could impact on our 2021 season where there will be an 11% differential as Vat in NI will be at 20%.

“We are calling on the Chancellor to further extend the VAT cut to at least the end of December 2021 so that we are able to bolster the 2021 season and help tourism businesses to rebuild.”