Over 1m people expected at this year’s Belfast Christmas market

It is expected that over one million visitors will pass through the gates of Belfast City Hall for the popular Christmas market which is back this year for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

It is due to open at 12 noon on Saturday, November 20 and will run until 6pm on December 23.

Visitors to this year’s market will be asked to supply evidence of vaccination, or take a lateral flow test, before being granted access during the weekends when it is expected to be busy.

In addition, footfall will be closely monitored and when nearing capacity, a queuing system will be put in place.

There will be a number of hand sanitising stations throughout the market and visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and make payments using cards instead of cash where possible.

Work is due to begin on the structure of the chalet structures on November 7 for two weeks to recreate the popular Christmas Village.

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

This year the Christmas market will be supporting two of the Lord Mayor’s charities, one of which is Positive Life, which supports people living with and affected by HIV.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “The arrival of the Christmas Market at City Hall is always eagerly anticipated and especially this year, given last season’s absence.

“Having the market in the heart of the city provides an invaluable boost to the city’s retail and tourism offering, and I have no doubt it will be hugely popular with visitors as always.

“I’m also really pleased that once again the market will be raising awareness of local charities and their services, as well as hopefully raising some much-needed funds to support their vital work.”

It was estimated Belfast had missed out on more than £44m in December 2020 because of the cancellation.

The figure had been based on 1.3m visits by people spending on average £34 each - totalling £44.2m.

In 2019, 1,261,666 visitors came to the market and the overall gross economic impact of the 2019 market was a staggering £75.7m.