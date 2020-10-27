Owners of Belfast's Red Panda fined after 'live insects' found in food storage and prep area

The restaurant was given a rating of one under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme

The operators of Belfast's Red Panda restaurant have been fined for food hygiene offences, which included live insects being found in food storage and preparation areas.

Red Belfast was fined £2,500 at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in case brought by the council in relation to offences uncovered at the premises on Great Victoria Street.

It followed a routine inspection of the restaurant by environmental health officers in May 2019 and a series of follow-up inspections.

Officers found that the restaurant, including equipment, was not kept clean and "in some disrepair". Food was also not stored properly and presented a contamination risk, while staff handling food "did not maintain a high degree of personal hygiene".

A number if live insects were also found in food storage and preparation areas - which was attributed to a lack of satisfactory cleaning practices.

The restaurant was given a rating of one under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, meaning that "major improvement" is needed. The rating must be displayed at the entrance to the restaurant until the premises is reassessed, or until the operator makes an application for re-inspection.

The council confirmed to the court that conditions at the restaurant have since improved to their satisfaction.