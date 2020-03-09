Owners of Belfast's struggling Park Avenue Hotel look at other uses

The future of east Belfast's Park Avenue Hotel is in doubt after owner Beannchor announced it was considering "alternative uses" for the site.

The group, owned by Bill Wolsey, said it would look at commercial and residential uses for the Park Avenue Hotel on the Holywood Road after a period of "low performance".

It has submitted a proposal of application notice to Belfast City Council to explore ideas.

Mr Wolsey's company took over the Park Avenue Hotel in August 2019 after it went into administration.

A spokesman for Beannchor Group said: "The Park Avenue Hotel has unfortunately been struggling for some time and despite our intervention, business continues to fall behind expectations.

"From the outset we were aware of the challenges facing the hotel and notwithstanding our best efforts these difficulties persist.

"During this review process, we will continue to strive to ensure the future employment of Park Avenue staff as a priority."

The Proposal of Application Notice relates to the potential development of residential units on the lands currently occupied by the Park Avenue Hotel.

Beannchor Group says the move is a "due diligence step to assess the feasibility of alternative uses on the grounds".

Following the submission of the notice, Beannchor said it will start its pre-application community consultation process on the future potential use of the Park Avenue site.

A pre-application community consultation drop-in event for the proposal will be held on April 29 at the hotel.