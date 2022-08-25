Owners of The Elk issue apology after £25k fine for overcrowded teen disco

The owners and managers of The Elk entertainment venue in Toomebridge have issued an apology after receiving a huge financial penalty for running an overcrowded teen disco.

This week, a District Judge said the event on November 5, 2021, had been “atrociously managed” before fining the owner and manager £20,000 and £5,000 respectively.

Costs of £8,086 were also awarded to Mid Ulster District Council.

At the time, footage of overcrowding and crushing showed the chaos that unfolded, and one parent said her 15-year-old daughter had been terrified and scared for her life as she was unable to breathe.

A maximum of 1,041 children were supposed to have been allowed in, but around 1,800 were actually permitted to enter by staff.

Eleven days after the event, the Public Health Agency (PHA) also linked over 170 positive Covid-19 cases to the event.

There was supposed to be at least 51 security staff, but just 14 staff and six “floating stewards” were on duty.

A statement from the owners and management of The Elk has now said that they “sincerely apologised for allowing excessive numbers into the Teenage Disco in November 2021”.

They added: “We are relieved that none of our customers were injured at this event.

"We are also resolute in our responsibilities and we now have the procedures and management in place to ensure that this will not happen again."

They added that they were now eager to “re-establish the Elk as a top quality entertainment venue for everyone going forward”.

During the court case brought by Mid Ulster District Council, Creagh Concrete Products Ltd, which owns the venue, and the general manager Aaron McHenry, both pleaded guilty to breaches.

Underage events were immediately prohibited and the entertainments licence was suspended by the Council.

Before the event took place, council officers said they had been assured that all the appropriate arrangements were in place.

An investigation concluded that the organisers had knowingly sold significantly more tickets than they were entitled to do.

The Council said the “significant overcrowding” and lack of staff had created “a potentially dangerous situation” that caused distress and narrowly avoided injury to both patrons and staff.

A Council spokesperson said: "Mid Ulster has a growing night-time economy and this is something which the Council encourages. spokesperson said.

"However, where there is the potential for the public's safety to be at risk and where there have been alleged breaches of any licence or health and safety, or existing conditions, the Council will take robust action.

"The suspension of the entertainment licence, the prohibition of underage events at the premises and today's ruling confirms that overcrowding, or any other breach of duties under health and safety or entertainments licence will be acted upon, as public safety is paramount."