Patisserie Valerie: Three Belfast cafes to close after ‘unprecedented challenges’

Patisserie Valerie is set to close three of its Belfast cafes, along with six other sites, after a “period of unprecedented challenges”.

Cafes at Donegall Square, Castle Lane and Forestside will close after the bakery chain said they had not recovered “as well as we expected” from the pandemic.

Victoria Station, Windsor, Dundee, Glasgow Central, Eastbourne and Exeter are all also set to close.

The company declined to comment on the number of staff affected by the decision.

CEO James Fleming said: “Whilst closing stores is never an easy decision to take, we are confident this is the right thing to do to ensure the group is in a stronger position to continue investing and delivering the high-quality experience our customers rightly expect in these challenging times.”

After the store closures, the group’s VP Retail subsidiary will cease to trade.

Despite the trimming of the estate, Patisserie Valerie said its wider business “continues to grow”, particularly via its online cake delivery service and national wholesale partnership with Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Its cakes and pastries officially hit Sainsbury’s shelves nationwide in November 2020 following a successful trial in 2017 and 2018 in select stores.

Patisserie Valerie was bought out of administration by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners in 2019.

Patisserie Valerie is being advised over the process by accountancy firm James Cowper Kreston and it stressed that the closures will not impact the rest of its operations.

In 2020, Patisserie Valerie and Bakers + Baristas merged, though they still continue to operate under their respective brands.