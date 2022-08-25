Plan to build 60-bedroom extension on Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick lodged with council

An extensive development which will see a 60-bedroom extension of a hotel in Templepatrick has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A large scale expansion has been proposed for the Hilton Hotel which will include new accommodation in the grounds of the 220-acre estate, if it is approved.

The proposal will see the addition of 44 apartments in two blocks, 44 lodges, “shepherd’s huts/log cabins”, associated car parking and landscaping as well as a general manager’s lodge and “countryside estate outdoor activities”.

Plans for the interior include the addition of ground floor function room, conservatory and rooftop spa.

Last August, the Loughview Leisure Group confirmed that it had purchased the Hilton Hotel and golf resort in Templepatrick.

Loughview Leisure Group’s portfolio in Northern Ireland includes the Chimney Corner in Newtownabbey, Ten Square in Belfast and the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

The company has said that it plans to rebrand the Templepatrick hotel to DoubleTree by Hilton, which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Christopher Kearney, Loughview Leisure Group finance director, commented at the time: “We’re thrilled to add the Hilton Templepatrick resort to our current portfolio of hotels.

“DoubleTree by Hilton is one of the fastest growing brands within Hilton’s portfolio and we’re very excited to be the first of this franchise in Northern Ireland.”