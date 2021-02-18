Plans submitted for new drive through Costa Coffee in Lisburn

Proposals have been submitted to open the new premises in Sprucefield Retail Park.

A new Costa Coffee drive-thru could soon land in Lisburn under proposals being considered by planning chiefs.

Proposals have been submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to be located at the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant site.

The former Sprucefield Retail Park restaurant opened in 2011 but closed in August last year after almost a decade in business.

Real Estate Investors NewRiver bought the retail park in 2019 for a reported £40m from Intu Properties.

The investment trust owns more than 30 shopping centres and 24 retail parks across the UK.

The application was lodged by the applicant on January 26th, with a final decision on the plans expected soon.

According to the planning documents the works will see illuminated, mounted drive thru and directional signage, menu boards, seasonal menu and an advertising board.

If approved, it will be the fourth Costa premises in Lisburn, with the coffee chain already serving hot drinks, iced coolers and sweet snacks at three other locations in the city.

The applicant MBCC Foods Ireland Ltd was contacted for comment before publication but they did not respond.