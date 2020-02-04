Popular Ballycastle bakery and site of former Belfast college on market

Donnelly's Home Bakery on Ann Street in Ballycastle is being sold as a going concern following the current owners' decision to retire after 40 years in business

An award-winning Co Antrim bakery and the home of a former Belfast Met campus have gone on the property market.

Donnelly's Home Bakery on Ann Street in Ballycastle is being sold as a going concern following the current owners' decision to retire after 40 years in business.

The bakery, which has gained a reputation in the town for its homemade traditional Irish breads over the past four decades, also features a sit-in cafe area and employs 15 "experienced" staff.

Run by Cathal and Eugene Donnelly, its second generation owners, Donnelly's has attracted numerous awards over the years. Agency PJ McIlroy, which has listed the building, said the bakery and cafe "offers potential for development of new business" and will benefit from growing tourist numbers in the area.

Meanwhile in west Belfast, a former Belfast Met campus on Whiterock Road including 3.3 acres of land is up for sale for £1.25m. The land is made up of the site of the demolished college, a nursery facility and Corpus Christi ABC. The nursery and boxing club have leases running until 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Agents O'Connor, Kennedy and Turtle said the lands were tipped to draw investors with residential interests.

In south Belfast, 104-106 Fitzroy Avenue, made up of two ground floor three-bed apartments and six four-bed, has gone on the market for £1m, while two former mission halls off the Crumlin Road are seeking buyers.

And in Londonderry, B&B and family home Redgate House at 1 Woodbridge Hill is seeking offers. It has nine bedrooms with 10 acres of land, five of which are currently zoned for residential development. It also has an indoor swimming pool and gym.

Elsewhere a former dental surgery in Cookstown is seeking buyers. The building is suitable for office or retail use.