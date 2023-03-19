Popular Belfast bar delighted to be awarded ‘Pub of the Year’

A Belfast pub has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Pub of the Year’ by Northern Ireland's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA NI) branch.

The Sunflower Public House on Union Street, picked up the award from the voluntary consumer organisation, which singled it out for its’ atmosphere and customer service as well as their value for money.

Famous for it’s simplistic style and daily live music, The Sunflower has been a popular spot for drinkers in Belfast for over 10 years.

Its ‘No Topless Bathing, Ulster has suffered enough’ sign is also one of the city’s most Instagram’d pictures.

"We’re delighted, it’s always great to win things like this” said Sunflower owner Pedro Donald, who also owns The American Bar speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

"The Sunflower is known for its beer, and we’re very much beer focused. Some other bars do food, or cocktails or specialise in other things, but it’s great that we are recognised and known in Belfast for our commitment to our beer.

"So for that reason alone, we are beyond delighted."

The Sunflower

Pedro added CAMRA NI recognises traditional pubs, and is happy they incorporate all different times of venues like those with their own breweries including their own.

He said despite a wealth of options in the Belfast specifically, The Sunflower’s continued success is down to their simplicity.

“When we set up in 2012, we knew we wanted to be a pub-pub. A proper pub without any airs or graces, no gimmicks, no themes, no one-offs.

"So we knew because of that we would last the distance. People like a pub, sure there may be the latest thing out there, but at the end of the day people just want a pub-pub.”

The organisation also shared their congratulations to the Union Street spot.

"Congratulations to The Sunflower for winning the pub of the year award this year," said CAMRA NI on social media.

"A fantastic bar championing local beer, cask beer and local communities. Everything that we think makes a fantastic pub!!"