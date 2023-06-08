Popular Belfast city centre diner to close its doors after 11 years

Mikey's Deli has said it will shut its doors after 11 years

A popular Belfast deli has announced it’s closing the doors of its city centre location after over 10 years of trading.

Mikey’s Deli on Bridge Street in the heart of the city centre made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning, saying it was with “great sadness.”

"Thank you for the memories. It’s with great sadness I have to announce Mikeys will no longer be trading from Bridge Street, Belfast,” they wrote.

“It has been one hell of a rollercoaster, thank you all for riding it with us. The support we have had over the last 11 years is more than I could ever dreamt of.

“I can't say thank you enough. To all the customers, staff and people we have met along the way, I salute you.”

The eatery, known for its American-style diner food including cheeseburgers and chips, has remained a staple of the centre’s nightlife due to its later opening hours.

However, the restaurant’s closure may not be permanent after many fans pointed out the news was posted on social media alongside a photograph of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Terminator from the film of the same name.

The character’s famous catchphrase is notably ‘I’ll be back,’ implying Mikey’s Deli could make a return to Belfast in the near future.

They also closed the status with the phrase “this isn't goodbye, it's just Hasta la Vista Baby!” another reference to the sci-fi film.

The owners were also elusive in their reasoning for closing down operations, writing: “It could be to do with the huge hike in operating costs, the constant rising price of food, the lack of support from a non-sitting government, a decaying city centre, the seemingly impossible task of recruiting or maybe it was just time. Love you always, in all ways.”

Mikey’s Deli now joins other noted restaurants in the city centre which have closed their doors.

In March, Mexican-themed spot No1 Tacos announced its closure, while both award winning Hill Street Hatch and bakery chain Patisserie Valerie closed their Belfast locations in 2022, with the latter claiming ‘unprecedented challenges.’