Popular Causeway coast eatery Red Door Tea Room announces closure

The Red Door Tea Room in Ballintoy is shutting its doors after 10 years in business. Photo credit: Google

A popular Co Antrim café has announced it is closing its doors after a decade of serving locals, tourists and even stars from Game Of Thrones.

The Red Door Tea Room revealed on Friday that it is “with a heavy heart that we are signing off”. The family business had been opened in 2012 by Joann and Nigel McGarrity.

In a social media post, the owners wrote: “From the bottom of our hearts, we as a family want to extend our gratitude and thanks to our amazing staff that helped us on our journey over the years.

“Without each and every one of you, The Red Door Tea Room could not have happened. We laughed and we cried together, thank you so much, we love you all! To all of our loyal customers and our passing through visitors, THANK YOU for your support over the last ten plus years.

"THANK YOU to all of the people in Ballintoy who welcomed us into your community, we were blessed to be working in such an amazing place,” the statement continued.

So to finish, it is with a heavy heart that we are signing off. Gone but hopefully not forgotten and don’t forget you can always visit us at The Salthouse Hotel.

“Lots of love, Joann, Nigel, Carl & Emma. In loving memory of my Mum, better known to everyone as ‘Granny’.”

The Causeway Coast eaterie boasted that it “offers the traditional Irish experience” as it is set in an authentic Irish cottage with a real turf fire.

Cast and crew members of Game of Thrones would often eat there too during the hit show’s filming at the limestone cliffs and sea cave at Larrybane Bay.

The tea room was also dog-friendly and many online users expressed their dismay at the announcement of its closure on Facebook.

One woman recalled how she visited Red Door in 2019 with her sister.

She wrote: "This was our last vacation together before she passed. It was one of our favourite stops along the way. Thanks for the lovely time and sweet memories.”

Another said: “This makes me so incredibly sad. Visiting this restaurant is one of our favourite memories of Ireland. We bragged to anyone who would listen that out of all the places we ate, this one felt like home. Thank you for the memories and best wishes to all.”

Meanwhile, the owners are moving to work at Ballycastle’s Salthouse Hotel, which recently announced that it is to expand with a £3.5m cash injection.

The new funding will see the three-year-old property add a new restaurant and a range of eco cottages to its offering.