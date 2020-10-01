Portrush hotel owner 'disappointed' after Adelphi extension is rejected by minister

The owner of a hotel in Portrush has said he's "disappointed" at a decision by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to refuse planning permission for an extension.

Four applications had been filed by the Adelphi Hotel, including for listed building consent and planning permission for the three-storey extension.

However, Ms Mallon has said she is rejecting the application for the hotel's new extension because it would harm the townscape of Portrush and was not in keeping with the listed building's style.

But she has approved other applications for planning permission and listed building consent for existing development at the site on Main Street.

Owner Mark Holmes had previously been instructed by the planning committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council that he needed to reapply for planning permission for earlier work relating to a lift shaft.

But the applications were referred to the department for a ministerial decision after the council's planning committee had approved them.

The department said the council had acted against the advice of the Historic Buildings Unit of the Department for Communities (DfC).

Refusal: Nichola Mallon

Mr Holmes told the Belfast Telegraph: "We are very grateful to the minister for her decision to approve the regularisation of the Adelphi in full.

"We are disappointed that our planned expansion which would have created an additional 20 jobs will be disallowed.

"Adelphi Portrush remains open as the number one hotel in Portrush."

The minister said she had given the proposals careful consideration and was satisfied that the contribution to tourism development made by its existing 28 rooms "outweigh the relatively minor visual impacts of the proposal on the listed building".

"However, I consider that the proposed three-storey extension would not be in keeping with the form and design of the listed building and would significantly harm its character and setting and the wider townscape of Portrush.

"In coming to my opinion, I am mindful of the economic importance of growing the tourism potential of Portrush, which can deliver both direct and indirect jobs, and I have sought to balance the need to facilitate this important industry locally, whilst ensuring the protection and environmental stewardship of the best of our built heritage."

The new-build extension would have added 18 bedrooms across three floors at the hotel on 67 to 71 Main Street.

The application for existing development was to regularise the existing structures, which had been built in 2006.

The Department for Infrastructure said it will now issue its decisions to the council and the applicant.

"There is a right to a hearing before the Planning Appeals Commission should either the council or the applicant disagree with the department's opinion," it said.

Mr Holmes bought the property in 1996, when it was called the Windsor Guest House.

But he criticised the involvement of part of the Department for Communities in the process.

Councils were given power over planning applications in 2015.

Mr Holmes said "local expertise" should be used to look after listed buildings.

"The council should have full autonomy in dealing with listed buildings," Mr Holmes said.