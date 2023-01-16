Premier Inn Coleraine set for £500k facelift after acquisition by group behind some of Belfast’s top hotels

The Premier Inn in Coleraine has been bought over by the group behind some of Belfast’s top hotels and is set to undergo a £500,000 facelift.

Andras Hotels has confirmed it has purchased the site on Riverside Retail Park which is set to close on February 10 before being takeover as the firm expands its portfolio.

It will be the first hotel outside of Belfast for the group which boasts two Ibis Hotels in Belfast (brands from the Accor group) among its portfolio which also includes the Crowne Plaza Belfast, Holiday Inn Belfast City Centre, Holiday Inn Express Belfast City and Hampton by Hilton Belfast City.

Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, said the company is excited to be expanding into the north coast.

"Our plans for this hotel are to rebrand and operate it under franchise from the Accor Hotel group,” he said.

“We will be investing £500,000 in this hotel and giving it a fresh new look.

Andras Hotels buys Premier Inn Coleraine

“We have met the existing employees at the hotel, who are a really great team, and I’m pleased to say we will be safeguarding all jobs.”

Andras Hotels has also been granted planning permission for a new 83-bedroom hotel on Main Street in Portrush.

That’s in addition to planning consent which has been granted for the refurbishment of the former Northern Bank on Main Street to provide serviced apartments and a café bar.

It has been confirmed that both projects, with a combined investment of £12m, will begin in the first half of 2023 – they are expected to provide a boost in tourism accommodation and hospitality venues in Portrush.

The regeneration projects will also preserve and enhance the listed buildings.

“With the inclusion of the Coleraine property we will have a significant critical mass of bedrooms in the area,” Mr Rana said.

“The Accor brand for Coleraine and a planned international brand for the Portrush hotel which will allow us to attract out-of-state visitors to the area.

“We are looking forward to working with the wonderful team at the Coleraine property and welcoming back regular guests as well as new visitors.”