Pret A Manger to open in Northern Ireland with plans for 500 jobs on island

UK sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger is to open in Northern Ireland for the first time as it embarks on a plan to create 500 jobs in stores on the island.

Pret A Manger, which is best known for its takeaway lunches and coffee, said the first of 20 stores will open over the summer in Dublin’s Dawson Street, creating 25 new jobs. There are no details of where it intends to open north of the border.

The business was at the centre of a tragedy six years ago when a young woman died from an allergic reaction after eating a Pret A Manger baguette containing sesame. However, the ingredient had not been listed on the packaging.

Since the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who was 15, a law has required all food chains to display allergy information.

Pret said that it will roll out full ingredient labelling to shops on both sides of the border as part of its allergy plan.

The business said that “full ingredient labels will be rolled out on all freshly made products to ensure that customers have the information they need to make the right choice for them”.

Pret said the decision to expand to the Republic and NI came after it reached an agreement with franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd.

Carebrook, which is led by two Irishmen, is one of Pret’s longest-serving franchise partners.

It has worked with Pret for three decades overseeing shops in London.

Majority co-owner Gerard Loughran is from Co Tipperary, and has over 30 years’ experience in the UK and US food sector.

Minority co-owner Ray McNamara, from Dublin, has 25 years’ experience, including ownership of Ann’s Bakery.

The franchise agreement follows Pret’s announcement last year that it would aim to double the size of the business within five years.

As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 team members and baristas globally.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer at the 36-year-old business, said: “Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time and we’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen.

“There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee and, now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership Ltd, we’re able to do so.

“We look forward to making this partnership a success.”

Carebrook company director Mr Loughran said: “We’ve been working with Pret for over three decades, ever since they arrived in London.

“Having grown up in Tipperary, and with more than two decades of experience in the hospitality and food industry, I’ve always wanted to bring Pret to Ireland and Northern Ireland, so I’m delighted that this will soon become a reality alongside my co-owner, Ray, who has great connections and links to the food sector in Dublin with 25 years’ experience.

“We look forward to welcoming our new customers soon.”