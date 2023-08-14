Prices of essentials still coming down… in some places

Margaret Canning finds that a loaf of wholemeal bread has now joined the race for lower supermarket goods

This month’s price watch of five key branded products at five grocers reflects the continued race among supermarkets to bring prices down.

And not before time, as grocery inflation in Northern Ireland stood at 16.7% for July, up 0.5 percentage points since June, according to retail information company Kantar.

That means the average annual grocery bill is set to rise by £881 from £5,276 to £6,157 if consumers don’t make changes to their shopping habits, Kantar has said.

But thankfully, downward trends have been visible for a few months now. We’ve already seen falling milk prices, with the cost of two litres at the biggest supermarkets already down from £1.75 to £1.55. Great news for consumers, not so good for dairy farmers.

Now bread is the latest staple to decrease in price. Discount grocer Lidl is offering the cheapest Hovis Tasty Wholemeal loaf among the five grocers for £1.38 — that’s 6p less than last month.

Lidl is also offering the best-value Punjana teabags across the five retailers we’ve sampled, with 80 teabags for £1.99.

However, Lidl’s Punjana price advantage is only a marginal one, as the beloved brew is just £2 for 80 bags at Mace and Co-op.

In the case of Mace, that’s an astonishing 46% lower than last month’s price tag of £3.20. And it’s a reminder what while convenience retailers usually are more expensive than the big supermarkets, it’s not a hard and fast rule.

However, both Mace and Co-op continue to charge higher prices for two litres of milk than the bigger supermarkets. At Mace, it’s £1.85 for two litres, and at the Co-op, it’s £1.75.

Similarly, Lidl’s £1.38 for Hovis Tasty Wholemeal is almost matched by Tesco, at £1.39.

And Mace is the most expensive for a loaf of branded wholemeal bread. While it doesn’t stock Hovis Tasty Wholemeal, it offers an 800g loaf of the similar Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal at £2.05.

While prices do vary quite dramatically for Punjana across the five, the price of Gold Blend is consistently around the £3.50-£3.99 mark everywhere.

But interesting, a smaller jar is sold in convenience retailers Mace and Co-op, where Gold Blend is sold in 95g quantities instead of the 100g found elsewhere.

Fairly Original washing up liquid is another key household item which varies in unit size.

Lidl is selling Fairy Original in 654ml containers at £1.99, while Sainbury’s offers it in 320ml plastic containers for £1.

Tesco also sells Fairy Original for £1 but in the slightly larger unit size of 352ml. However, the Co-op sells it for £1.30 for 320ml, while Mace stocks 320ml for £1.45.

Kantar has noted that as shoppers look for ways to manage costs, many are turning to cheaper alternatives such as retailer own label lines.

Sales of own-label lines are up £208m compared to last year, compared to branded products, which are up £136m.

But as Kantar business development director Emer Healy points out, the average Northern Ireland household buys a mix of 51 different food and drink brands in a year.

So we’ll be sticking to our Punjana, then.