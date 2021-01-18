Pub owners in Northern Ireland pin hopes on opening their doors after Easter

Northern Ireland's pubs will not open until the middle of April at the earliest, Stormont sources have indicated.

Many St Patrick's Day events have already been cancelled, meaning the hospitality trade is facing missing out on a second major boost after the Christmas lockdown.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill admitted: "It is hard to see anything open hospitality-wise before St Patrick's Day."

With virus infections still worryingly high throughout Northern Ireland sources on the Executive say it will be months rather than weeks before hospitality reopens.

Mapping being considered by ministers will see schools reopen following the February half-term holidays, non-essential shops in March, restaurants around the beginning of April, and non-food pubs after the Easter break.

However, this is entirely dependent on current infection levels being dramatically reduced and maintained for a period of time.

Mr Neill says the current lockdown, which his members agreed to with a "heavy heart", is wreaking havoc on the industry.

Willie Jack, the owner of Belfast's famous Duke of York and Harp Bar, added: "The earliest we will be open is the week after Easter, and I'm optimistic about that date due to the vaccine, but it will be limited."

An Executive source said: "Until there is a consistent and maintained drop in infection numbers lockdown measures will stay in place for some time.

"There are concerns about new and more contagious variants of the disease and the potential they have to cause sudden spikes in infection rates, that's why we are being cautious.

"The last thing the hospitality industry needs is to be given the green light to reopen only to be closed down again two weeks later.

"It's going to be baby steps from here until Easter with the gradual lifting of restrictions."