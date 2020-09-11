Pubs thrown vital lifeline with date set for reopening in Northern Ireland

Industry chief welcomes decision for non-food bars

Cheers: The Harp Bar in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast gets ready to open with manager Ronan McLaughlin

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill last night threw a lifeline to the Northern Ireland's drink-only pubs permitting them to reopen from September 21.

Pubs that serve food were able to reopen at the start of July, but the date for so-called 'wet' pubs had been delayed.

The news came as the two political leaders also announced a range of new restrictions on certain postcodes, following a rise in the rate of Covid-19 infections in some areas of Northern Ireland.

The First and Deputy First Ministers denied they were sending out mixed messages, by beefing up some restrictions at the same time as loosening others.

They insisted there was a particular concern about the spread of the virus within households, while the reopening of 'wet' pubs would be accompanied by robust measures to limit social interaction. Speaking at a Stormont press conference last night, Mrs Foster said: "At the moment the villain is not businesses where customers' behaviours are regulated, it is in our homes - it is the house party, it is the dinner party, it is the few people coming around for drinks or a coffee.

"Complacency is our enemy and it costs lives: and therefore today it is important that we say to you that compliance is all important."

Mrs Foster said that only 23% of alcohol consumed in Northern Ireland was drunk in pubs, restaurants or hotels.

"All the rest is consumed at home. That is a very stark figure that we need to recognise," she said.

A new ministerial group has been set up to ensure compliance with the regulations.

"It will ensure that everyone follows the letter and the spirit of the law," she said.

She also thanked hospitality sector representatives for the responsible approach they had taken in dealing with Covid-19 health and safety issues during the crisis.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill said the Executive decision would secure hundreds of under-threat jobs in the pub sector - which has been hit hard during the Covid-19 emergency.

"We welcome the decision by the NI Executive in providing the indicative date of 21 September to allow traditional non-food pubs to reopen.

"This is such a vital step forward and, if stuck to, will be a lifeline for those who have had to shut for the past six months without any income."

Mr Neill added: "Securing an indicative date will provide hope that has been sadly missing of late, and will help secure hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs that have been hanging in the balance."

But the sector representative warned: "Any further delay, without a critical financial aid package, will be catastrophic."

West Belfast bar owner Gerard Keenan, who runs Dan's Bar on the city's Springfield Road, said he was "super happy" at the news from Stormont.

"This is the third indicative date we've been given, so I'm hoping this will be third time lucky," he told the Belfast Telegraph last night,

"We're quietly optimistic.

"Still a little bit apprehensive, because we've had dates given before, but we're super happy," he said.

"It's looking good. We're ready.

"We just want our business back."

Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief Simon Hamilton also backed the Stormont Executive's move to allow 'wet' pubs to restart trading.

"These pubs have been closed for six months and any initial financial support they received has long since run out," he said.

"Belfast Chamber knows that traditional non-food pubs are able to open in a safe way, and hopes that this date is adhered to and that they can reopen and start trading again from 21 September."