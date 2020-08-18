Restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's closes outlet at Sprucefield

The Sprucefield Park restaurant will remain permanently shut after almost a decade in business. However the group has reopened its other units in Belfast's Victoria Square and Boucher Place.

Read more NI's restaurateurs call on HMRC to serve up Eat Out scheme extension

The chain, owned by The Restaurant Group, opened in Lisburn in 2011, creating 35 jobs. But the company has said it's culling up to 90 of its restaurants, including some in Frankie and Benny's. It did not reveal how many staff at the Lisburn site are affected.

The group also owns noodle chain Wagamama, which has branches in Victoria Square and Dundonald. A spokeswoman said: "The casual dining sector has faced enormous, well-documented pressures which have been exacerbated by Covid-19 and the lockdown. Unfortunately, we have had to take difficult but necessary decisions to ensure a sustainable future for our business. We have been in close contact with affected colleagues throughout this process and we are doing all we can to support them during this time."