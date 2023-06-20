Restaurant premises in historic Armagh site on the market for £10k per annum

The Palace Stables, situated in the grounds of the Palace Demesne in Armagh

A former restaurant in the historic Palace Stables in Armagh has been put on the market along with three other disused council properties.

The old home of The Moody Boar, which shut five years ago, is up for offer, as are old council offices in Tandragee, vacant offices on Newry Road in Armagh, and the old Cascades Leisure Centre in Portadown.

All four have been put on the market through commercial property agency O’Connor Kennedy Turtle (OKT). It’s understood they are being sold by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The restaurant is up for rental at £10,000 per year, with £500 per month to cover heating and water costs and upkeep of the courtyard. Its owners blamed a hike in rent for their decision to close in 2018.

Meanwhile in Tandragee, old council offices at Cornmarket Street are on sale for £45,000, pitched as a “potential town centre development opportunity”.

The Cascades Leisure Centre at Thomas Street in Portadown has an asking price of £0.5m, while old government offices at 2 Newry Road in Armagh have gone on sale by way of public tender.