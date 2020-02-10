Restaurant Week serves up a boost for Belfast eateries
By Emma Deighan
More than 30 Belfast restaurants are gearing up for the third biannual Restaurant Week.
The event, which has seen participating venues experience a 75% uplift in footfall, generating some £151,000 extra income, will return over the mid-term break from February 17-23.
Among the participating venues are Deanes Meatlocker, Deanes Deli, Coppi and Buba.
Clare Maguire, managing director of Belfast One, said: "We're thrilled to build on two highly successful Belfast Restaurant Week events last year to bring Belfast Restaurant Week back this month."