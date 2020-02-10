Restaurant Week serves up a boost for Belfast eateries

Gareth Neill of Destination CQ and Clare Maguire of Belfast One at the launch of Belfast Restaurant Week

More than 30 Belfast restaurants are gearing up for the third biannual Restaurant Week.

The event, which has seen participating venues experience a 75% uplift in footfall, generating some £151,000 extra income, will return over the mid-term break from February 17-23.

Among the participating venues are Deanes Meatlocker, Deanes Deli, Coppi and Buba.

Clare Maguire, managing director of Belfast One, said: "We're thrilled to build on two highly successful Belfast Restaurant Week events last year to bring Belfast Restaurant Week back this month."