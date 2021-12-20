Restaurant’s dismay after 30 people failed to turn up for their reservations over the weekend

A Co Tyrone restaurant has shared its frustrations at having over 30 people not show up for their reservations on Saturday night.

On Friday morning, The Brewer’s House, which is located in Donaghmore village, posted on Facebook to say that it was fully booked all weekend.

However, on Saturday night the gastropub took to social media again, revealing that while 45 individuals did ring ahead and cancel their evening bookings, over 30 people just did not turn up.

"To the 45 people who cancelled tonight — thanks for letting us know,” the business said.

"We understand and were able to fill some tables… As for the 30 plus people that never showed up for their tables — there are no words.”

Although no reasons were confirmed as to why potential customers did not show up for their reservations, many are citing the rise in Omicron cases across Northern Ireland and subsequent fears of the new Covid-19 variant as to why fewer people across the country are going out.

The Brewer’s House resides in Mid Ulster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s constituency.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, the Sinn Fein MLA said she “shares the dismay” of businesses such as the Donaghmore restaurant.

"I have listened and engaged with many who work in hospitality, who have been hardest hit through the pandemic,” she said.

“There’s no doubt this is a really challenging situation and that’s why I am making the case, because I want to support them and be able to give them financial resources.”

The Deputy First Minister also said Covid advisors have confirmed the peak of the Omicron variant will come in mid-January.

On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that the number of Omicron cases in Northern Ireland had then risen to 827, an increase of 514 within 24 hours.

Elsewhere on the same day, hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protestors gathered at Belfast City Hall for the third time within a month.

The protest, which started around 2pm, came less than a week after the legal enforcement of the mandatory coronavirus certification scheme was agreed by MLAs.

Out of 83 politicians, 59 voted for the legal enforcement, with the scheme first being introduced in Northern Ireland late last month with a two-week grace period to allow businesses to adjust.

The initiative is mandatory in licensed premises, as well as in cinemas and theatres. Venues who breach the regulations could face fines of up to £10,000.

The Department of Health reported two further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The department also extended the Covid-19 booster programme in the region to those over 18-years-old on Sunday. It means the programme was accelerated to start a day early.

The move comes following a stark warning from Ms O’Neill who said modelling in the worst case scenario suggests we could see up to 30,000 cases of the virus every day.