Row over ‘Irish whiskey’ in US

A row has erupted in the Irish whiskey industry over who should hold the right to certify the sector’s products as legitimate in the US.

Belfast Telegraph sister publication The Sunday Independent has learned that whiskey producer West Cork Distillers has challenged an attempt by the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), the sector’s largest lobby group, to obtain a certification mark in the US covering Irish whiskey.

It sought an extension of time to oppose the application for the certification mark, which was granted until December 2022.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says a certification mark is a type of trademark used to show consumers that particular goods and services, or their providers, have met specific standards.

To use a certification mark, a company’s product or service must meet the standards set by the mark’s owner. In 2018, the IWA, part of business organisation Ibec, applied to have “Irish whiskey” registered as a certification mark in the US.

In the application, it said the mark is intended to certify that the goods provided have met standards set in the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980, the Irish Whiskey Technical File 2014 and European regulations.

John O’Connell, a co-founder of West Cork Distillers, said the company would “respectfully oppose” the IWA’s certification mark application for Irish whiskey in the US.

He acknowledged the “good work” that the IWA is doing to protect the category, but strongly believes that any intellectual property pertaining to Irish whiskey should “belong to the Irish nation and not to any one private commercial entity or trade body”.

Mr O’Connell added he believes the Irish Government should own the certification mark and it reside with the Department of Agriculture.

He said he hoped the matter could be resolved with the IWA. “We believe that through open and honest dialogue, an equitable and respectful solution to this matter can be achieved which will protect the category into the future and will allow the ownership/governance of the Irish whiskey remain in the hands of the Irish nation.” A number of distillers oppose the action, although others believe it could help to protect the category in its largest mark et.