Shock as young Derry workers lay bare exploitation by bosses and low pay rates

Young workers who contributed to a Derry-based survey have shared their experiences of being exploited by employers.

Young workers who contributed to a Derry Trade Union Council (DTUC) survey have shared their experiences of being exploited by employers at a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

DTUC chairman Niall McCarroll said the survey did not make for easy reading.

Feedback from more than 360 workers found 35% do not earn more than the minimum wage; 67% receive only statutory sick pay, and 73% struggle with bills.

Of these, 45% are on part-time or zero-hours contracts, face harassment at work, and do not have trade union representation.

Hospitality worker Grace Ward (16), referring to a past job rather than the one she currently holds, told councillors: “Working in the hospitality and tourism sector, I was paid £4.62 an hour with no sick pay, protections or holiday pay.

Read more Parents ‘staggered’ to find Derry crèche locked and children refused entry

“I was employed through a zero-hours contract with no guaranteed hours, being sent home early if the shift was quiet.

“So, even though I have been offered an eight-hour shift, in many cases I only got paid for five or six hours.”

She said girls her age were “fed up with basically working for nothing”, and added her teen colleagues use the term “working poor” to describe themselves.

Retail worker Cliona Collins said in the past she had worked for £4.62 per hour, which did not make her feel valued.

“I felt uncomfortable and pressured to ask customers to buy more and spend more... if I was five minutes late I would lose an hour’s pay,” she explained.

“The biggest issue for me and my friends who have a part-time job is the amount we get paid. It’s really demoralising.

“I also have to get taxis to and from work, which is around a trip fare of £14. It takes me three hours at work to pay for my travel with my shifts on average being between seven and eight hours.”

With the cost-of-living crisis, she said young workers feel they should receive a pay rise and get the top minimum wage hourly rate of £8.91, as they work as hard as someone aged 22.

Unison’s Saoirse Fanning said the survey findings around Covid were particularly concerning.

Twenty-five per cent could not self-isolate, 65% couldn’t afford to, and 7% said their employer wouldn’t allow it.

She added: “We have been fighting for our members to get paid in full while off sick with Covid-19 or having to isolate.

“Some employers were only paying statutory sick pay, even though money was available from the Department for Communities to pay staff in full.” She said the privatisation of services meant front line staff were on “poverty pay and poor terms and conditions”.

She called for a social clause to be included in all contracts outsourced to the community sector.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said what he was hearing was “shocking”, and asked what council could do to assist.

Ms Ward said workers doing the same job should receive the same pay rate regardless of age.

Mr McCarroll said Derry suffered from deprivation and neglect from various governments and it can’t be the case that the city progresses on the back of local workers getting paid just over £4 an hour without sick pay.

He suggested the council look at wage inequalities and exploitation, and that hospitality businesses should make their pay rates known on menus.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin branded wages for teenagers “a disgrace” and said every worker should receive at least the minimum wage.

He proposed initiating research to get an accurate assessment of pay scales across the council area. He was told a motion could be brought before the full council.

Councillor Derek Hussey, who has been in the hospitality business since 1992, said he was “really shocked” by Grace and Cliona’s revelations.

“The figures you’re quoting, I wouldn’t have got away with back when I first started in the business,” he added.

“At the weekend I had an event and had to bring in part-time workers. I can assure you that I had to pay well — well over the minimum wage in order to actually get folk to work.”

The DUP’s Hilary McClintock said for someone to have to work for three hours to pay travel and to not have guaranteed hours was “exploitation”.