Shops and pubs braced for a busy weekend as normality slowly begins to return

Shops are reopening, beer gardens are preparing for punters and you can even grab a meal outside, so here’s your guide to the weekend as Northern Ireland enjoys a significant easing of restrictions for the first time since before Christmas.

Tomorrow sees the return of non-essential retail, making a big difference to consumers who at the moment have been forced to browse the aisles of their local supermarket for their shopping fix.

And since the reopening of hairdressers and barbers last week, many will be hoping to get out and show off their new haircuts. You’ll get the perfect opportunity, with unlicensed and licensed hospitality also set to reopen on April 30, as long as they can operate outdoors.

It means this weekend, you’ll be able to sit outside a cafe for your cappuccino fix or be served at outdoor seating in a restaurant, social club or a beer garden — or maybe a combination of the above, given many of us haven’t enjoyed a meal or drink outside our own homes in months.

Unlike during previous restrictions, there’s no need to order a substantial meal or book beforehand if you want to enjoy a pint, although many have opted to ask customers to make a booking.

Businesses in the hospitality sector are also not limited by earlier closing times. However, tables are limited to six people from two households and personal details will be required for contact tracing.

If you would rather stay in, the closing time of 11pm for takeaways and 8pm for sales of alcohol from off-licences and elsewhere is also being removed tomorrow.

Indoor hospitality in pubs and hotels is not expected to reopen until May 24 at the earliest, an indicative date the Executive said would have to be approved closer to the time.

From tomorrow, people will be able to go to the gym and swimming pool at larger leisure centres for individual exercise or with a carer. One-to-one training or coaching with social distancing will also be allowed.

And we’ll also be able to meet up to 15 people from three households in a private garden, meaning the option of having a barbecue with a small group is also an option. Those getting away will also be allowed stay in self-contained tourist accommodation from April 30. This includes holiday homes and static and touring caravans.