Six Northern Ireland pubs celebrated in National Pub & Bar Awards – but no Belfast bar makes the cut

Six bars across Northern Ireland have scooped a prestigious award for the best in their county, as the hospitality establishments will now go on to compete with 94 others across the UK.

The pubs across each of the province’s six counties were named the best venues in the National Pub & Bar Awards.

The County Winners included: The Speckled Hen in Antrim, The Courthouse Bar in Armagh, The Dundrum Inn in Down, Crowes Nest in Fermanagh, Granny Annies in Derry and finally Tomney’s in Tyrone.

They were all judged on a number of categories, with the overall best winner being crowned at a special red carpet event in London in June, along with 15 other regional winners.

Despite the awards celebrating some of the best hospitality establishments in Northern Ireland, it will be a disappointment to many that no Belfast bars managed to make the shortlist for the final awards.

Earlier this month, two Belfast pubs made it onto a list of the 20 best establishments across the island of Ireland.

The list was compiled by travel guide website Lonely Planet and mentioned the Sunflower Public House in Belfast’s Union Street and The Duke of York in the iconic Commercial Court area of the Cathedral Quarter, as some of the best across the island.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

“These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”