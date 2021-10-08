Slieve Donard Hotel sale ‘indicator of NI tourism health’

The £40m sale of Co Down’s Slieve Donard Resort & Spa to a US business has been described as an indicator of the good health of tourism in Northern Ireland.

The five-star Newcastle venue was sold by locally-owned Hastings Hotels Group to AJ Capital Partners, which is based in Nashville and led by founder and chief executive Ben Weprin.

Hastings Hotels said the sale was a “positive development” which meant it would be able to continue investing in its remaining six hotels in Northern Ireland.

Jobs at the seaside hotel will be unaffected, while vouchers for the venue can still be spent in the Slieve Donard and other Hastings hotels.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the sale highlighted the appeal of tourism and hospitality in his constituency and across Northern Ireland.

He described the sale as of “huge significance” to people here, adding: ”From the staff who have served the resort so faithfully to its patrons near and far, the Slieve Donard is known all across the world and is synonymous with Newcastle, the Mournes and the north in general.

“The Slieve Donard is in many respects the jewel in our tourism crown. Its sale represents a major indicator of the attractiveness of our tourism and hospitality industry, especially as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and our tourism industry returns to full capacity.”

Mr McGrath said the success of the hotel reflected well on Hastings Hotels Group and their staff, adding: “I want to highlight that this is not the end of the line for the resort and staff, but simply the next stage of its development and growth.”

The Slieve Donard became the jewel in the crown for Hastings Hotels after it was bought by late company founder Sir Billy Hastings in 1971.

Its disposal leaves the family with six hotels in Northern Ireland — Belfast’s Europa, Stormont, Grand Central and Culloden, along with the Everglades in Londonderry and the Ballygally near Larne.

The business also owns a 50% share in The Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

AJ Capital Partners has worked on restoration of hotels in Nashville and Chicago, and in 2014 launched its Graduate Hotels chain, for venues located in college towns.

It is tipped to invest heavily in the hotel, located at the foot of the Mourne Mountains. Its proximity to Royal County Down Golf Club has been a major draw for the US business.

AJ Capital Partners already owns three hotels with a major golfing focus in Scotland — The Marine Troon, Rusacks St Andrews and Marine North Berwick. Its newest asset will be operated under the same brand as the Scotland hotels, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts.

Mr Leprin said it was “a tremendous responsibility and honour to be the next steward of this timeless asset”.