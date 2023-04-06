Soaring turnover of £28m reported by company behind Belfast’s Merchant Hotel

Beannchor Group, which owns Belfast's Merchant Hotel, has reported turnover of £28m in its latest results

The company behind Belfast's five-star Merchant Hotel has said it’s surpassed projections to deliver revenue of nearly £30m in its latest accounts.

Sales at Beannchor Group, which also operates the city’s Bullitt Hotel and pizza chain Little Wing, hit £28m in the year to June 2022, up from £11m the year.

Beannchor Group plans to open a sister venue of Bullitt Hotel in Dublin’s Capel Street.

Described as an investment holding company, the principal activity of the group in the accounts is given as “hoteliers and the operation and rental of licensed establishments”.

In a strategic report accompanying the accounts, it states that “overall the directors consider the results for the year to be satisfactory”.

Pre-tax profits at the business leapt from £2.9m to £6.3m, even though the cost of sales had multiplied from £1.8m to £5m.

Tax on profits was steady at £1.3m while shareholders’ funds rose from £12.5m to £17.5m.

There was a slight fall in staff numbers from 474 to 458 but a big increase in payroll costs from £6m to £9m.

There were 18 fewer staff employed in sales while administrative staff went from 10 to 12.

In the strategic report, the directors said that competition had remained strong in the market, with new hotel openings adding more bedrooms in the city.

And it said the risks and uncertainties facing the business included “the impact on tourism and hospitality as a result of rising costs, primarily utilities, from the ongoing war in Ukraine, food supplies as a result of inflation and continued shortages in workforce”.

But they added: "That said it is pleasing to note that operations continue to deliver strong revenues for financial year 2023 ahead of projection.

"The business is backed by a valuable freehold property and our bank remains wholly supportive.”

Pubs in the Beannchor Group include The Dirty Onion in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and The National on the city’s High Street. It also owns Lisburn hotel, Haslem, and the Hillside restaurant in Hillsborough.

Its project to build the 100-bedroom Bullitt in Dublin’s Capel Street has been a prolonged one, company founder Bill Wolsey has said.

A six-year planning process has delayed the hotel, after the planned location turned out to be the oldest site in the city, according to Mr Wolsey.

“We thought we were buying a Georgian building which we knew would be difficult — and it turns out it’s the oldest site in Dublin. Bits of it come from the 12th century, there’s St Marys Abbey there and we fall in the grounds of that,” said Mr Wolsey.

“We understand where it is on Capel Street is the oldest street in Dublin, and the importance of this historically to the city. So, while it’s been nearly six years in the planning and will be very expensive to fit out, if we get it right, it really will be something special in Dublin.”

Bullitt Dublin is set to include a large pub styled similarly to The Dirty Onion, two restaurants and a bakery featuring the Victorian ovens of the former Boland’s business.

Mr Wolsey talked about the project last month in conversation with Belfast whiskey blogger Ronan Collins alongside actor and musician Kyron Bourke for the latest instalment of Powering Conversations, an interview series supported by Powers Irish Whiskey.

Little Wing, the company's pizza business led by Mr Wolsey’s son Luke, has now opened its 10th unit on Ormeau Road in Belfast.