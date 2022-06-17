South Belfast restaurant announces closure after ‘insane price hikes’

Bia Rebel on the Ormeau Road has announced it will be closing.

A popular ramen restaurant on Belfast’s Ormeau Road has announced its closure citing the pressure of “insane price hikes”.

The news was shared on the Bia Rebel Ramen’s Instagram page.

"Guys, you may have noticed a spate of stories about restaurants closing around Northern Ireland,” the message read.

“Unfortunately, we are one of them.”

Friday, June 24, is now to be the last day of “ramen-slinging service”.

They said the “final straw” was a letter from the gas company announcing a 42% increase in prices.

“As we predicted at the start of lockdown, lots of small independent businesses would be devastated by pandemic countermeasures. The loss in trade that we all suffered put us in an impossible position re: meeting these insane price hikes.”

The business was first started in St George’s Market in 2017, progressing to a food truck by the ‘Big Fish’ statue on the Lagan Rover and then opening up shop on the busy Ormeau Road.

The statement added: “We are sad to have to shut our doors, our customers were so good to us over the years and we will miss you! And -- sad to have to say this -- the current economic and government environment here feels like it is almost designed to kill off small independent businesses like ours, and the many others who are struggling right now.”

For now, the business have said they will keep their Instagram page active in order to share food making content.