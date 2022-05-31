Spring Continental Market returns to Belfast – full opening times revealed

The market will return to Belfast on Wednesday Credit: Belfast City Council Twitter

The Continental Market is to return to the grounds of Belfast City Hall from Wednesday morning as part of the extended Bank Holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Spring market opens from 10am to 10pm until Saturday, with traders operating from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

The grounds around the City Hall remain closed on Tuesday as preparations for the market continue.

Like the annual Christmas market, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of food, drinks and crafts on offer, with over 50 traders taking part in the event.

This includes delicious treats, such as Bratwurst sausages cooked on the huge traditional German Schwenkgrill, fresh paella, French crepes, Dutch pofitjes (small pancakes) and a range of local and international brews.

According to the City Council, there will also be aristan crafts and gifts on offer, including Ecuadorean dream catchers, Peruvian knitwear, beautifully crafted Irish jewellery and designs from Afghanistan, as well as bespoke products from local traders.

A spokesperson from the market wrote on social media: “As our tour of Northern Island edges closer our final stop is Belfast in tandem with the Queen Platinum Jubilee Celebrations we bring our International Market to the grounds of Belfast City Hall once again, full of our fantastic International Traders.”

Opening times listed below:

♦️ Wednesday 1 June - 10am-10pm

♦️ Thursday 2 June - 10am-10pm

♦️ Friday 3 June - 10am-10pm

♦️ Saturday 4 June - 10am-10pm

♦️ Sunday 5 June - 12pm-6pm