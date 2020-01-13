Stables restaurant in Groomsport closes its doors

The Stables bar and restaurant in Groomsport has ceased trading

A well-known bar and restaurant in Co Down has ceased trading with the loss of around 35 jobs.

Paul and Amanda O'Kane have run The Stables in Groomsport since 2006.

The building is owned by the Carmichael Group, the name also behind the Rosspark Hotel in Ballymena.

Mr O'Kane said it was with a "heavy heart" that he had to break the news of the closure to his team.

But he said he hopes to employ the staff in his other hospitality establishments, the Groomsport Inn and Grace Neills in Donaghadee.

He said: "The restaurant has been very popular and we worked very hard for 14 years."

Removal vans took fixtures and fittings from The Stables in Groomsport early on Friday. Four months ago Paul Stephen O'Kane and Amanda O'Kane were disqualified as directors because of conduct at the helm of company D&L Platinum (NI).

The business ran The Stables as well as Groomsport Inn on Main Street.

But D&L Platinum went into liquidation in March 2016, owing creditors over £408,000.

In the summer the pair gave undertakings to the department that they will not act as company directors.

In the case of Mr O'Kane, he is to refrain from acting as a director for 10 years, while Ms O'Kane cannot act as a director for six years.

The department said the disqualifications resulted from the directors failing to account for at least £651,890 in cash in the books and records of the company.