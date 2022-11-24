Steak restaurant Top Blade opens second Northern Ireland branch in Portadown

The team at Top Blade as they open their new restaurant in Portadown

A top steak restaurant has opened its second restaurant in Portadown with 25 new jobs set to be created.

Top Blade – which already has a branch in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter – opened its doors in the Armagh town on Wednesday with a new 50-seater restaurant.

The extensive refit in 8 Mandeville Street will see the finest steaks served in a brand new bar, kitchen and dining area.

Top Blade Belfast opened its doors in 2019, with the current team taking ownership during the summer of 2021.

It is expected Top Blade will open further restaurants across the island of Ireland in 2023.

Speaking about the new restaurant in Portadown, manager Kenny Parker said: “Our Belfast restaurant regularly serves up over 1,000 steaks every week, we’re hopeful that Portadown will create the same excitement and buzz and will bring the people of Portadown a new dining experience that will delight all the senses.

“We are very proud of our delicious menu, all our food is sourced locally, and we stock the widest range of steaks available here in Northern Ireland, but Top Blade is also more than that – we’re sure that what we’ve created will add that little bit of Top Blade magic that keeps our Belfast customers returning time and time again.”

Aaron Taggart, director of Top Blade said the restaurant jumped at the chance to take on the Co Armagh venue.

"When this opportunity was presented to us it immediately felt like the right thing to do, we were excited by the concept and felt that it was a brand that we could roll out.

“We’re delighted that in less than 18 months we are seeing this dream become a reality. We're confident that the busy town of Portadown is the perfect spot for our second restaurant and we are looking forward to serving up many tasty steaks to our Portadown customers.

"The response in the run up to our opening has been phenomenal, I hope that this is just the beginning of many Top Blade restaurants across both the north and south of Ireland, in fact we are already on the lookout for our third location which we intend to open in 2023."