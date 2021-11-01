Step in right direction: Dancing revellers celebrate reopening of Northern Ireland nightclubs

Revellers in Belfast seemed anything but spooked by the pandemic as nightclubs finally reopened their doors last night.

The easing of Covid restrictions meant Halloween could be celebrated together in pubs and clubs across Northern Ireland.

Read more Northern Ireland nightclubs prepare to reopen after 19 months of no dancing

Social distancing rules that had limited capacity in bars and restaurants have switched from regulation to guidance.

It means people are now able to move freely around hospitality premises, including being able to stand at the bar for a drink, and people won’t be required to wear face masks while dancing.

While face coverings are no longer a requirement, there were still plenty of masks on display last night.

However, concerns have been expressed that clubbers here do not have to provide proof of vaccination when entering premises, unlike in Scotland, Wales and the Irish Republic. Some clubs are operating checks voluntarily.

Both the Alliance Party and SDLP have expressed concerns over the relaxations, fearing they could lead to a growth in transmission of coronavirus ahead of Christmas.