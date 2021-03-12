Struggling NI hospitality trade welcomes rates holiday extension

Pubs and restaurants which are "dead on their feet" due to lockdowns have welcomed news of another year's rates holiday in a £230m relief package.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said 29,000 businesses in areas like retail and hospitality, tourism and leisure will not have to pay rates for another year, getting rid of one of their major overheads.

In last week's Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended rates relief for firms in England from April to the end of June, followed by a two-thirds discount for another nine months.

Mr Murphy said: "This £230m package will provide continued support for businesses dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

"Recognising that the months ahead will continue to be hugely challenging, extending the 12 months rates holiday in the hardest hit sectors will protect jobs.

"This package goes well beyond what has been announced in England and demonstrates the Executive's commitment to providing certainty and support for businesses."

He said firms have now benefited from over £0.5bn in extra rates support over the last two years, with the regional rate also frozen for the second year in a row. Airports, childcare, manufacturing and newspaper production are also benefiting. All shops get the relief, except larger food stores and off-licences.

Colin Neill, chief executive of pub trade body Hospitality Ulster, said: "This is really welcome news at a time when businesses in the hospitality sector are dead on their feet.

"They have either been closed or required to operate under the most severe restrictions of any business sector for nearly a year."

But he said businesses needed more information about how and when they can reopen safely so they can benefit from the rates holiday while trading. Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said: "As we look towards reopening our economy, this is a recognition by the Executive that the road to recovery will be a long and hard one for many customer facing businesses and the removal of this substantial cost will be of huge assistance."

Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI, said the move would provide valuable support but added: "The Executive should not rule out supporting those businesses that do not fall into these sectors but which may have seen income dry up through the indirect impact of restrictions."